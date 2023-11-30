Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives $8.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWKS. Citigroup cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Thoughtworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 0.5 %

TWKS stock opened at $3.94 on Friday. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Thoughtworks had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $280.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Thoughtworks’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWKS. Siemens AG bought a new position in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,109,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 75.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,837,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,371,000 after buying an additional 441,884 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 31.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 4,195,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,880,000 after buying an additional 995,736 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 311,613 shares during the period. 27.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

