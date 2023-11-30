Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Down 99.5% in November

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

Three Sixty Solar stock opened at 0.12 on Thursday. Three Sixty Solar has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.31.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

