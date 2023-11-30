Timken (NYSE:TKR) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Timken Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TKR opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $65.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 490.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 573,172 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

