Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Tiptree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TIPT

Tiptree Price Performance

NASDAQ TIPT opened at $18.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $685.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.22 and a beta of 1.10. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $18.85.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $416.51 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 12.07%.

Tiptree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tiptree

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,063,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,344,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.