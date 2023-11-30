Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,008 call options on the company. This is an increase of 164% compared to the average daily volume of 2,655 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAXN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Roth Capital cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MAXN

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

MAXN stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $234.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $38.91.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.35). Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 115.75% and a negative net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAXN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 115.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,237,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after buying an additional 249,530 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.