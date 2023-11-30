Trexquant Investment LP Buys 1,151 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.83 and a 200 day moving average of $148.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.14. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.94 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 5,470 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $899,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,498,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,584 shares of company stock worth $1,715,612 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.