Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 80,156 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 109.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of O-I Glass by 499.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

View Our Latest Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.