Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122,643 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.65. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

