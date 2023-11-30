Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 125.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total transaction of $1,005,620.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,991.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Price Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $103.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.80. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.50 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 27.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

