Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.70 Million in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 102,296 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $376.59 million, a PE ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.47.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

