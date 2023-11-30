Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,916 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 154,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, for a total transaction of $237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,340,084.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

LGND stock opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

