Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Intapp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,138.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,796,079 shares of company stock worth $108,468,495. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.64.

View Our Latest Report on Intapp

Intapp Stock Up 0.7 %

INTA opened at $38.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.78 and a beta of 0.61. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intapp

(Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.