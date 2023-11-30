Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $72.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $96,389.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $96,389.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.10 per share, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,790.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.