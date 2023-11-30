Truist Financial Cuts Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $19.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Safehold from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Safehold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Safehold from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.43.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $19.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 38.91, a current ratio of 38.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. Safehold has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 million. Safehold had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 63.25%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -9.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Safehold by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 187,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Safehold by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

