Truist Financial Raises Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Price Target to $140.00

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

HURN stock opened at $102.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.59. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $358.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.04 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 5,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $633,157.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,493.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,425.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,377. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

