Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHAK

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $60.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.63 and a beta of 1.73. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $276.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.96 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.