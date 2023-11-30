Truist Financial Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP)

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $175.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James raised shares of EastGroup Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $172.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.61. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $144.40 and a 52-week high of $188.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,528,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

