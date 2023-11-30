Truist Financial Trims EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price to $49.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.31.

Shares of EPR opened at $44.44 on Monday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

