TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Earns Outperform Rating from Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital restated their outperform rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for TScan Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th.
TScan Therapeutics Trading Up 10.3 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TScan Therapeutics
TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.
