Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives $14.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:TWO opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $18.67.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $123.61 million during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -374.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Two Harbors Investment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,267,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,693,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,558,000 after buying an additional 1,624,206 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,056,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 1,325,838 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,907,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,732,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after buying an additional 1,092,401 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Two Harbors Investment

(Get Free Report

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.