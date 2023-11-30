UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,328,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $129,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 683.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $110.93 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.94.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03). UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

