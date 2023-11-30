United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United-Guardian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

United-Guardian Price Performance

United-Guardian stock opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.52. United-Guardian has a 12 month low of $5.79 and a 12 month high of $12.51.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 277.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 55.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in United-Guardian by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in United-Guardian by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

Further Reading

