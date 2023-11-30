US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.15 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05.

Get US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock. F M Investments LLC raised its position in shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF ( NASDAQ:XBIL Free Report ) by 240.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,471 shares during the period. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF makes up about 1.6% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. F M Investments LLC owned 0.42% of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.