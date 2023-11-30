US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 31st total of 201,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ XBIL opened at $50.15 on Thursday. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.88 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05.
US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
About US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.
