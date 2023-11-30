Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $12,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 123,911,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,698,667,000 after buying an additional 2,758,674 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,657,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,072,000 after buying an additional 1,189,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,986,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,294,000 after buying an additional 399,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,738,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,110,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,999,000 after purchasing an additional 348,252 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.