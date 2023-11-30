Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,282,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,602 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,512,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,019,000 after purchasing an additional 411,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,516,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,306,000 after buying an additional 395,841 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $72.36 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

