Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 114 ($1.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.07. The firm has a market cap of £292.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.50 and a beta of 1.44. Vanquis Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.60 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 248.40 ($3.14).

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dave Watts bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £49,200 ($62,144.75). In related news, insider Ian McLaughlin bought 54,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £59,779.96 ($75,508.35). Also, insider Dave Watts bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.55) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($62,144.75). 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.