Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vasta Platform Price Performance

NASDAQ VSTA opened at $4.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.48 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.12. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69.

Get Vasta Platform alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vasta Platform

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vasta Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vasta Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vasta Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.