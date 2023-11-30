Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Receives $248.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $248.23.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $169.74 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,904.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

