VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Raised to $36.00

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.42.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.63 on Monday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VICI Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 631,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 52,505 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 51,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in VICI Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,779,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,795,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VICI Properties

(Get Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.