Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNOM stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

