Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.
Several research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Viper Energy Partners Price Performance
VNOM stock opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $34.11.
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 47.16%.
Viper Energy Partners Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy Partners
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- What’s next for GM stock: Buybacks and a dividend increase
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Workday works out a new high: Higher highs are still to come
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.