Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 100.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 113,472 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 60,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 42.1% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. 40.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

In other Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

