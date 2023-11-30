Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Up 265.6% in November

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VDMCY opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $7.93.

Vodacom Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Vodacom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Vodacom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

