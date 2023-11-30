W. P. Carey Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WPC)

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,671 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 481% compared to the typical daily volume of 976 put options.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. W. P. Carey has a 52 week low of $51.36 and a 52 week high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.071 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WPC. TheStreet downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W. P. Carey

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

