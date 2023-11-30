Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $179.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $156.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.89 and a 200 day moving average of $158.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,125,594,514.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $65,536,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 231,514,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,125,594,514.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,990,089 shares of company stock worth $466,487,915. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Walmart by 93,272.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 821,003,685 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,045,359,000 after buying an additional 820,124,410 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1,164,937.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,718,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 4,717,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Walmart by 7,546.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,166,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $467,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

