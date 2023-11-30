Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.79.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.4 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $234.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.15. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $235.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -571.80, a PEG ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.93.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.