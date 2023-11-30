Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.82.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.22 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $34.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.