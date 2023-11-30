Wells Fargo & Company Raises CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Price Target to $23.00

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised CareTrust REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CTRE stock opened at $22.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.54. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $26,195,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,140,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 914,588 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after purchasing an additional 888,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

