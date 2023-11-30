Wells Fargo & Company Raises National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $55.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.89. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in National Health Investors by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

