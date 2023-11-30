Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to $89.00 at Evercore ISI

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.38.

NYSE WELL opened at $88.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Welltower has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $82.16. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 508.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 479.6% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

