Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,118,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,598 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $91,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 30,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE:WPM opened at $49.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.59. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

