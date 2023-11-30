Zacks Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RenaissanceRe in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $33.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q2 2025 earnings at $10.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $33.20 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RNR. Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.50.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of RNR stock opened at $211.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.34. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $227.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $1.79. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($9.27) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4,833.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 4.89%.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.