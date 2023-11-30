Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upgraded Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.23. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,196,499.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $1,219,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,758 shares of company stock valued at $17,121,335 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,138 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

