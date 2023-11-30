Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $199.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.23. The company has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.28 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,758 shares of company stock worth $17,121,335. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,242,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,787,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,439,000 after acquiring an additional 242,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.