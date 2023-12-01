105,194 Shares in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,194 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.18% of Banc of California at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Banc of California by 2.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BANC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $654.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking and financial products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, checking, savings, and money market deposits accounts; certificate of deposits; and retirement accounts and safe deposit boxes.

