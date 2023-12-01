20,074 Shares in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.13% of Kaiser Aluminum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $2,751,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 1.5 %

KALU opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $936.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.20 and a beta of 1.34.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 380.25%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.