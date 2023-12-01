Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 93.45% from the stock’s current price.

SLRN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Price Performance

SLRN stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $29.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). As a group, analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.