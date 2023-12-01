Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Short Interest Update

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 519,500 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 800,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 453,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABOS opened at $2.40 on Friday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $138.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of -0.77.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Acumen Pharmaceuticals will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acumen Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,932,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after buying an additional 5,161,290 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,672,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,895,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 688,475 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

