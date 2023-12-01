Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,280

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,701 ($34.12) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,734 ($34.53). The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,232.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,491.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,334.34.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($30.07) per share, with a total value of £27,976.75 ($35,337.56). 16.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

