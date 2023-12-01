Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Adobe by 98,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Adobe by 4,186.1% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $611.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $628.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $558.64 and a 200 day moving average of $515.52.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

