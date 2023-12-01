AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of AGRI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Get AgriFORCE Growing Systems alerts:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AgriFORCE Growing Systems

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGRI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 64,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgriFORCE Growing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.