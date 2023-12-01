AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the October 31st total of 66,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Down 7.0 %
Shares of AGRI stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.06.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($4.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.
